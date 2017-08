On an episode of My Classic Car, host Dennis Gage met up with retired builder Ron Berry from Utah to take a ride in his gorgeous custom cartoon looking “Surf Seeker” Volkswagen Microbus. Ron designed and hand built the highly detailed vehicle out of steel on a 1965 Minibus suspension and added a 2175 air cooled supercharged engine to give it around 200 horsepower under the rear hood.

images via My Classic Car with Dennis Gage

via reddit