Carefree Man Lives in the Desert With His Scorpion Friend in the Animation ‘By The Name of Boston’

By The Name of Boston is an animated short, by Grant Kolton and Ross Kolton, about a carefree man named William Boston who lives in the desert with his deadly, yet friendly scorpion named Chester.

A post shared by Grant Kolton (@grantkoltoons) on Feb 24, 2016 at 10:28am PST

A post shared by Grant Kolton (@grantkoltoons) on Mar 8, 2017 at 2:08pm PST

A post shared by Grant Kolton (@grantkoltoons) on Mar 22, 2017 at 1:39pm PDT

via Vimeo Staff Picks