Amazing Shadow Art Portraits Created Out of Cardboard

Japanese artist Kuronushi creates amazingly detailed shadow art portraits using strips of cardboard that are strategically glued together and positioned on top of a cardboard box. The portraits are mainly of characters from movies and television shows, including Harry Potter, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Captain Jack Sparrow, and Iron Man.

Kuronushi Also Creates Portraits Out of Toothpaste

via Daily Dose of Art