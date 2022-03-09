The Science and History Behind Cardboard

The educational channel New Mind takes a look at the history, science, and construction of cardboard from conception to the present day. The narrator of the video explains how and when cardboard was invented, its early uses, and how it evolved to become the most popular, durable, and recyclable packaging material within the United States, if not the world.

As of 2020, just under 97% of all expended corrugated packaging is recovered for recycling, making this inexpensive, durable, material an extraordinary recycling success story. …The invention of several paper-based packaging forms and processes stemmed from this boom, with the corrugated fiberboard shipping container quickly becoming the most dominant.

Here’s an informative video showing how corrugated cardboard boxes are assembled.

via The Awesomer