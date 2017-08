YouTuber bplee2 captured awesome aerial footage with a DJI drone of the 3rd Annual Fastracs auto soccer game that took place in Red Hook, New York on April 23rd, 2017. The game featured numerous vehicles racing around a field and hitting a giant soccer ball (8 feet in diameter) at one of two goals. Each goal was guarded by a heavy duty excavator. Here is a view of the game from inside one of the vehicles.

