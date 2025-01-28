Building a Working Car Engine Using 50 Cordless Drills

The Russian auto enthusiasts at Garage 54 who are always finding inventive ways to customize cars, crafted a working car engine for an old Lada sedan out of 50 cordless drills. They first fabricated a holster that could for the drills and then attached it to the car. When finished, they took this quirky car out for a spin despite the cold.

There’s enough juice in the batteries which is good even though it’s- 30°C outside. They should have been quickly freezing but as a matter of fact they are holding up very well. …I was able to go for a drive and it was bound to get moving… I’m refraining from giving a horsepower figure.