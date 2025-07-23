Extreme Auto Mechanics Use a Car Engine to Power an Amazing 200 Horsepower Weed Whacker

The Russian auto enthusiasts at Garage 54, who are always finding inventive ways to customize cars, used a 1JZ engine to power a giant weed whacker, achieving an impressive 200 horsepower.

Look at the awesome item I have here. It is a 1JZ engine. It produces 200 horsepower. And over here, I have got me a gasoline powered weed whacker. It has got a mere two horsepower. And so far, this summer has been areally hot one. There’s been plenty of rain, and the grass has been growing like crazy. But why don’t we make ourselves a custom weed whacker?

Once everything was mounted, including exhaust fans, they took it out for a spin in a grassy field. This powerful weed whacker car cleared out the greenery very quickly.

So, check this out. The machine was able to make quick work even of those stout weeds. When they fall down, they also get minced.