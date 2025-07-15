A Clever Wheeled Guitar Attachment That Strums While Individual Notes Are Being Played

Japanese musician Keizo Ishibashi performed the classic folk song “The Water is Wide” on acoustic guitar with his original “Cantawheel” attached to the front. This wheel allows him to strum while picking individual notes, producing a rich, full sound reminiscent of a hurdy-gurdy, a Medieval instrument that served as an inspiration for this device.

(translated from Japanese) this was inspired by a musical instrument that originated in Medieval Europe called the hurdy-gurdy. The hurdy-gurdy is an instrument that produces sound by rubbing strings with a large wooden disc, and its “turning the handle” gimmick is very appealing.

How to Use the ‘Cantareel’

Other Songs With the ‘Cantareel’