Why Certain Cancers Go Into Spontaneous Remission

Hank Green of SciShow explains why certain cancers can undergo a remarkable yet extremely rare phenomenon of spontaneous remission, noting that only a few cancers are genetically programmed to disappear. There are also other forms of this phenomenon that can occur, and a great deal of scientific research has been conducted on the use of viral and toxin interventions to stop cancer in its tracks.

Spontaneous remission happens more often than you might think. But that’s still super rare. So understanding how cancer goes away on its own is mainly exciting in the development of new therapies.

Green also reiterates that spontaneous remission is extremely rare and that care should be taken in researching all treatment options.

The extremely rare instances of spontaneous remission doesn’t mean you can shut your eyes and reject treatment. Odds are, your cancer won’t be one of those cases that just disappears. with some research and a little luck, this phenomenon might lead to more treatments hat help more cancer patients in the long run.