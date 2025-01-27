Man Angrily Brushes Snow Off the Back Window of a Car in a Clear Case of ‘Canadian Road Rage’

Two Canadian men named Rob and Brandon, who were on their way to work, noticed that the back window of the car that pulled out in front of them was completely covered with snow. The pair laughed at the driver before Rob grabbed a brush, got out of the car, and angrily cleared the snow from the window. When he came back to the car, he cursed the driver in what was clearly a classic case of “Canadian Road Rage”.

Rob had commented how dumb the guy was to not brush off his windows. Rob said “give me the brush!” So I fished the brush out of the back seat and gave it to Rob, he stormed out of the truck and I couldn’t myself from laughing uncontrollably as he angrily brushed off the back window, the car drove off with a clean back window thanks to Rob, not all heroes wear capes!