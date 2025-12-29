Rescued Camel Who Thinks He’s a Goat Excitedly Plays in the Snow

A rescued camel named Albert, who lives at Rancho Grande in the mountains of Ojai, California, excitedly played in the snow, jumping up and down and kicking out his legs in an adorable gallop.

We woke up in the morning and what do you know we were covered in snow. You are snow camel he is so excited! A snow camel and he was just jumping around and having fun.

After enjoying himself, Albert wanted to share his excitement with his goat siblings and convince them to join him. According to his human Alex, Albert thinks that he’s a goat.

First time the goat saw Albert they were petrified. Albert wanted to interact with them, he wanted to smell them he wanted to see what they were doing. But over time they got to know each other and they got to trust each other to the point where could view himself as a goat.

Albert has also made friends with other animals on the farm.

Albert Is Also Very Mischievous

This behavior is contrary to the popular belief that camels are only warm weather animals, in fact, they despise the heat. Another rescued camel named Shamy also loves to play in the snow.

True Facts About Camels