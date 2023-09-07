Caffeinated Cup Noodles for Gamers in Japan

Nissin Foods has announced the release of new caffeinated version Cup Noodles for gamers in Japan who need to stay awake longer when there are video games to be played.

The number of game players in Japan is increasing year by year, mainly among young people, and it is said that the number has exceeded 50 million. Therefore, this time, we will release new products for the first time in the history of Nissin Foods from our representative brands “Cup Noodle” and “Nissin Curry Meshi”.

It comes in two flavors “Nissin Gaming Cup Noodle Energy Garlic & Black Pepper Yakisoba” and “Nissin Gaming Curry Mesh Energy Ginger Keema Curry”. Both contain caffeine and other ingredients.

(translated) Nissin Gaming Cup Noodle Energy Garlic & Black Pepper Yakisoba” features a addictive taste with garlic and black pepper added to a peppery soy sauce-based sauce. “Nissin Gaming Curry Mesh Energy Ginger Keema Curry” features a fragrant and spicy roux flavor with a strong ginger base based on the umami of pork and vegetables such as onions and tomatoes. Both products contain caffeine, arginine (a type of amino acid), and niacin (a type of vitamin).

Neither flavor requires making the traditional soup component, so there’s no worry about spilling hot liquid on your gaming controller.

