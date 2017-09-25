College Student Changes the Way He Usually Does Things in a Silly BuzzFeed Video Parody

It’s late I’m starving and I’m all out of groceries this would happen this week. I don’t even know of a grocery store that’s different than one I usually go to. Okay so I finally found a different grocery store and it is not the same one I usually go to…I don’t understand, where are my groceries. …At this point I’ll admit I was pretty worried about the rest of the week. Not doing some of the same stuff I usually do was totally getting to me.

For a class project, college student Jackson Pacheco took a cue from hopeful potential employer BuzzFeed and created a video in which he tried doing some things differently from what he usually for a week, mimicking their distinct style. This included his coffee routing, his eating patterns, going to the gym and going to the grocery, all of which he found to be a challenge.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!