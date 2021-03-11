Laughing Squid

Vivid Footage of a Beautiful Butterfly With Distinct Wing Markings That Look Like the Good Luck Number 88

by

While filming at Tatama National Park in the rainforest of Colombia, wildlife photographers Thomas Marent and David Weiller (previously) shot vivid footage of a beautiful four-footed butterfly whose distinct markings formed the shape of the number 88. This number is considered to be one of good fortune in Chinese culture.

The number ’88’ has become a symbol of prosperity and luck. Anna’s Eighty-Eight butterfly (Diaethria anna) from the Rainforest of Colombia. …They are part of the brush-footed butterflies or four-footed butterflies, which name comes from the fact that they are known to stand on only four legs while the other two are curled up.

