Burger King Explains Net Neutrality With Whoppers

How would you explain the repeal of Net Neutrality? We did it with the Whopper. Watch the video below: pic.twitter.com/9EWjtbenv8

The repeal of Net Neutrality is a hot topic in America, but it can be very difficult to understand. That’s why the BURGER KING® brand created WHOPPER® Neutrality, a social experiment that explains the effects of the repeal of Net Neutrality by putting it in terms anyone can understand: A WHOPPER® sandwich. This effort aims to help people understand how the repeal of Net Neutrality will impact their lives. The BURGER KING® brand believes the Internet should be like the WHOPPER® sandwich: the same for everyone.

As with their thoughtful social experiment on bullying , an apparently woke Burger King brand addressed the confusing issue of Net Neutrality with Whoppers . In a frustrating but useful experiment , (actors posing as) employees served orders to (real) customers on a priority basis depending on how much the customer paid for the burger. If the customer paid regular price for the Whopper, they would get lower priority while those who paid an incrementally higher price would get their Whopper sooner. Needless to say, this priority menu caused quite a bit of uproar amongst the customers, all of whom rightfully declared the arrangement to be unfair .

