Musicians Marnie Laird and Patrick Laird of Brooklyn Duo performed a truly poignant cover of the Tears for Fears song “Mad World” as it was performed by Gary Jules for the Donny Darko soundtrack. Patrick’s carbon cello sounded out the lyrics, while Marnie’s somber piano that deftly provided the foundation of the song.

Mad World, originally by Tears for Fears and reimagined by Gary Jules and Michael Andrews, arranged and performed on cello and piano by Brooklyn Duo.