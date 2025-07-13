How a Makeup Artist Inspired Bronson Pinchot’s Breakout Role as Serge in ‘Beverly Hills Cop’

Actor Bronson Pinchot talked to Steve Kmetko of the Still Here Hollywood podcast about his incredible breakout role of Serge in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise, specifically how an Israeli makeup artist inspired the iconic character.

I looked at it looked at it and finally the voice of of a of an Israeli makeup lady that I’d had came to me and I thought “I’m going to do it as Lily”, so I did it and the director said “That’s it, what would you call him?” and I said “Serge”.

Pinchot also shared that in 1984, he was mobbed by fans on the day that the movie was released.

As I was walking home and I looked at the sidewalk recently still like that covered with cracks and a car drove jumped the curb drove up on the sidewalk toward me and I thought who well here we go and a bunch of teenagers jumped out and mobbed me I thought they were going to kill me…When cliches are true you realize why they’re so fun I always say I wasn’t an overnight sensation I was a I was a same day sensation.

