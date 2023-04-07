Brett Goldstein Plays Hide and Seek With Elmo and Grover on ‘Sesame Street’

Actor Brett Goldstein, who plays Roy Kent on Ted Lasso, played an amusing yet unbeknownst game of “Hide and Seek” with Elmo and Grover on Sesame Street while spotlighting the letter G. Ever the curmudgeon, Oscar the Grouch told Goldstein to scram.

The letter G is for Games! …Elmo and Grover decide that they have the perfect game to play with their friend Brett Goldstein – hide and seek!

As always, Goldstein was truly appreciative of being on the show and has always been a big fan.

Video footage of the best day of my life. A dream come true to get to Sesame Street. Thank you Elmo, Grover and Oscar for playing games with me. G is for Games.

Goldstein also previously interviewed The Muppets on the 30th Anniversary of The Muppet Christmas Carol in December 2022.

via Boing Boing