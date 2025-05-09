Cleverly Designed Wrapping Paper That Makes Gifts Look Like Loaves of Bread

Japanese designer Ippei Tsujio of Toal has created a very clever wrapping paper set that is so realistic that it makes every gift look like a loaf of bread. The sets come with three choices – baguette, ciabatta, or classic sandwich bread, complete with scoring.

Wrapping paper that makes everything bread

The paper is currently an elegant concept, but if it becomes popular enough, Tsujio might be selling this set in the near future.

via Spoon & Tamago