Brazilian Hillbilly Band Plays Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing In the Name’

Brazilian hillbilly band Tião e os Bravos, who perform amazing country bluegrass covers of rock songs, played the iconic Rage Against the Machine anthem “Killing in the Name” while standing on dirty mattress amongst a pile of trash. They explained that they were covering this song as a means to protest and invited viewers to protest too.

(translated) We decided to record this music in the trash as a protest, no more stealing corn from chickens, washing pigs, horse grass. Comment here against what you want to protest too