Little Boy Riding a Toy Tractor Herds Farm Animals

A young boy named Oliver, who works at the family farm in Bordon, England, rode out on his toy rideable tractor with a bundle of hay in the back and herded up the animals for feeding. According to his mum, Caroline, these animals are therapy animals who work in their community.

3-year-old Oliver tending to his animals, who make up a therapy team visiting nursing homes within the community.