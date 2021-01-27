Laughing Squid

Little Boy Goes Sledding Inside a Laundry Basket While Being Pulled by His Dogs Through the Snow

A little boy named Jenson Webster went for a snowy sled ride with his beloved border collies Nova and Fenn. While the family didn’t have a proper sled for Jenson to ride, his mum Laura did have a laundry basket handy that both allowed the boy to sit and for his beloved dogs to pull him through the snow with their leashes attached.

Jenson Webster, three, from Hinkley, Leicester, spotted the snow when he woke and asked his mum if they could go sledding with his two best pals, Border Collies Nova, six, and Fenn, three.

