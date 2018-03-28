Laughing Squid

Minnesota Boy Adopts a Cat From Oklahoma With the Same Cleft Lip and Different Colored Eyes as His

Madden Humphreys is an adorable seven year old boy in Minnesota who was born with a cleft lip and Heterochromia Iridium (different eye colors). While his mom Christina was perusing within her “cleft moms group” and came across a post about an adorable adoptable cat in Oklahoma who was also born with a cleft lip and Heterochromia Iridium. Knowing how much Madden would relate to this animal, Christina knew she had to move heaven and earth to bring the rescued cat into her home. Relying on a network of friends to ensure the adoption, Christina and her three sons made the 30 hour round trip by car in order to bring the newly named Moon to his forever home. It was love at first sight for Madden and for Moon.

We’re usually not spontaneous people, but we knew that we were meant to love this kitty. Moon, the kitty, and Madden are the perfect companions for each other. In a word full of bullies and hateful words, we will choose to chase love. I think it’s safe to say that this kitty is love, and was certainly meant to be part of our journey and Madden’s journey. …Everyone needs a friend, and everyone needs to feel understood. I’m so thankful Madden has Moon. Not only so that both he and the kitty have a relatable and sweet companion, but also, I hope Moon helps Madden realize that being born unique in an incredible thing; that he is magic. These two handsome guys truly are a wonder.

