SIXOVERONE is the only bottle opener that can open up to six bottles at once. You can also open one beer, two beers, three beers, four beers, five beers, as well as six beers! Because everyone has wished they could open a six pack at once, right?

Tian and Teague of the DIM SUM CLUB have designed the SIXOVERONE a bottle opener, that can open up to six beverages at once. They are currently raising funds on Indiegogo to help with production costs.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!