Boston Dynamics Atlas Robot Delivers Tools to Worker

A handy Boston Dynamics Atlas robot showcased its workplace talent by bringing a forgotten tool bag to a worker on a scaffold above. The humanoid robot cleverly used various detritus to build a ladder of sorts to make its way upward with tools in hand.

It’s time for Atlas to pick up a new set of skills and get hands on. In this video, the humanoid robot manipulates the world around it: Atlas interacts with objects and modifies the course to reach its goal—pushing the limits of locomotion, sensing, and athleticism.

Here’s behind-the-scenes footage of the ad.



While the ad was very clever, this particular scene broke more than a few OSHA rules. Glitch artist Hacer Kun made note of the specific violations.

Here's every single OSHA violation that happens in the latest Boston Dynamics video https://t.co/htHejDYp5H pic.twitter.com/mYEvQdZg7T — Hacer (@hacer_kun) January 20, 2023