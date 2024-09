Music Teacher Performs Colorful Boomwhacker Cover of ‘Crazy Train’ by Ozzy Osbourne

Elementary school teacher Melody Jenkins of The Chromatic Music Teacher performed a vivid cover of the classic Ozzy Osbourne song “Crazy Train” on boomwhackers. Each time Jenkins changed the color (pitch) of the boomwhacker, her outfit, including shoes and accessories would change to match.

Jenkins Performs Other Covers in a Similar Fashion