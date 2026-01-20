Bob Weir Picks Out His Favorite Albums From Amoeba Records in 2017 Episode of ‘What’s In My Bag’

While appearing on the Amoeba Records show What’s in My Bag in 2017, the great Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead picked out his favorite albums from the Los Angeles store and explained why he loves them so much.

Grateful Dead founding member Bob Weir goes shopping at Amoeba Music in Los Angeles.

His picks included Kind Of Blue by Miles Davis, Schmilco by Wilco, Howlin’ Wolf’s Blues From Hell, Sacred Island by Taj Mahal & The Hula Blues Band, Rubber Soul by The Beatles, The Essential Bessie Smith, and two John Coltrane albums: Africa / Brass and Coltrane.

Bob Weir passed away on January 10, 2026, leaving a big hole in the world that no one else can ever fill. Rest in Peace Bobby. We’ll always love you.

Fare thee well now Let your life proceed by its own design Nothing to tell now Let the words be yours, I’m done with mine” – “Cassidy”