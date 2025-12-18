Analyzing the Hard Hitting Instantly Recognizable Drum Track of New Order’s ‘Blue Monday’
Musician Captain Pikant used a Hapax sequencer to recreate the hard hitting drum machine patterns found in the intro to the New Order song “Blue Monday”. This sequence, which was originally played on an Oberheim DMX drum machine, is easily one of the most recognizable intros in modern music.
From the ashes of the band Joy Division rose New Order, one of the most influential bands of the 1980s. Three years after their formation they landed their biggest hit with “Blue Monday”, perhaps the most hard-hitting use of the Oberheim DMX drum machine in music history.