A Stunning Look at the Massive ‘Blade Runner 2049’ Miniatures Built by Weta Workshop

by at on

Weta Workshop posted a video featuring a stunning behind the scenes look at how their incredible team built all of the massive miniatures for director Denis Villeneuve‘s neo-noir sci-fi film, Blade Runner 2049.

Weta Workshop was honoured to contribute practical miniatures, selected cinematography, and concept design work to Blade Runner 2049, directed by Denis Villeneuve.

This was a passion project for our crew, who are huge fans of Ridley Scott’s iconic 1982 original.

Here in Wellington, NZ, we hand-made enormous miniature sets which were then filmed by legendary cinematographer Alex Funke. In the Design Studio, our team of conceptual designers helped give shape to the director’s vision.

A post shared by Weta Workshop (@wetaworkshop) on

A post shared by Weta Workshop (@wetaworkshop) on

A post shared by Weta Workshop (@wetaworkshop) on

A post shared by Weta Workshop (@wetaworkshop) on

A post shared by Weta Workshop (@wetaworkshop) on

