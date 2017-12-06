Everything Happens For a Reason in an Ominous Trailer for the Fourth Season of Black Mirror

The rather ominous trailer for the fourth season of Charlie Brooker‘s brilliantly speculative dystopian Netflix series Black Mirror gives a small peek into the six episode anthology in which the overarching themes appear to be that of independence, positivity and acceptance of one’s fate as expressed in the old adage “everything happens for a reason”. The episodes in season four include “Arkangel“, “Crocodile“, Black Museum, Hang the DJ, Metal Head, U.S.S. Callister and When?. The fourth season begins streaming on December 29, 2017.
It’s hard to imagine a bright future, but we must.
