Investigator Uses Curious Means to Invoke Witness’ Memory in the ‘Crocodile’ Episode of Black Mirror

In an enticing trailer for “Crocodile“, an episode from the fourth season of the sublime Netflix series Black Mirror, an investigator who is determined to solve a murder, interviews a witness to a crime. When she finds that he can’t or won’t remember much, she resorts to more invasive means with a curious box that’s able to access all of the witness’ memories.
Picture what you saw. Did you see the vehicle that hit the pedestrian? …Do you mind if I ask you a few questions? This accesses your memories of what happened. ..I don’t care what you’re doing your all time. Private stuff is private stuff…
Memories can be subjective. pic.twitter.com/QS3wwnVafW
