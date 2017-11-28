Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Investigator Uses Curious Means to Invoke Witness’ Memory in the ‘Crocodile’ Episode of Black Mirror

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In an enticing trailer for “Crocodile“, an episode from the fourth season of the sublime Netflix series Black Mirror, an investigator who is determined to solve a murder, interviews a witness to a crime. When she finds that he can’t or won’t remember much, she resorts to more invasive means with a curious box that’s able to access all of the witness’ memories.

Picture what you saw. Did you see the vehicle that hit the pedestrian? …Do you mind if I ask you a few questions? This accesses your memories of what happened. ..I don’t care what you’re doing your all time. Private stuff is private stuff…

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Laughing Squid


Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy