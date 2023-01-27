Björk Inspects the Inside of a Sony Trinitron TV in 4K

During a 1988 interview, the inimitable Björk took the back off of a Sony Trinitron (CRT) television set. She spoke about why she was doing this and what the inside of the TV looked like to her. Needless to say, her thoughts were simultaneously strange and beautiful. And quite lyrical.

But now I’m curious I’ve I’ve switched the TV off and now I want to see how it operates… this looks like a safety like a little model of a city and all the houses which are here and streets. This is maybe an elevator to go up up there and here are all the wires. These fires, they really take you take care of all the electrons when they come through here.

Perifractic’s Retro Recipes explained how they remastered the footage to 4K, making it so clear.

Perhaps the first ASMR unboxing teardown video gets our AI upscaling remastering to gorgeous 4K of the profound & inimitable Björk….For those who asked, this upscale was created using Topaz.

via Digg