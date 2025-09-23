An Adorable Compilation of Birds Being Very Funny

The Pet Collective has put together a really adorable compilation of various birds of different sizes doing very funny things. Examples include a smaller bird riding another bird’s tail feathers, a cockatoo riding a broom, parakeets trying to figure out if a fake one is real, cockatoos dancing, and a parrot helping with the dishes.

From a cockatoo hitching a ride on a broom, a lorikeet dancing around dripping water, to a bird stomping on a fake snake’s head, these are just a few of the funny birds you’ll find in this funny birds video compilation.

More Funny Birds

via Miss Cellania