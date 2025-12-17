An Amusing Country Western Song About a Gunslinging Bird Cowboy Who Rides an Alley Cat

Mummy Joe sang an amusing country western song about the fabled “Ugly Duckling” who ran off to become a mysterious gunslinging cowboy who rides an alley cat.

Now, everybody knows the children’s tale about that ugly duckling whose mama bailed, left him for dead in a cruel world all alone.But I bet you didn’t know what that birdie did next

The song, written by Jonah Eichner, features numerous cowboy tropes, such as riding the rails, coming into town with a score to settle, becoming an outlaw, meeting a local girl, leaving the local girl, and then riding off into the sunset alone.

