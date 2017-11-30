BioPunk, A Sci-Fi Short Film Set in a Devastated Future Ravaged by Corporate Gene Hacking

DUST presents BioPunk, a thrilling sci-fi short film created by Dresden Pictures. The short, which leaves you wanting for more, follows a group of individuals trying to survive in a devastated London in 2054 as junk dealers. They live in a world ravaged by corporate gene hacking that went wrong, killing billions of people and mutating others. It stars Game of Thrones actor Kristian Nairn as Bob, Katie Sheridan as Resha, Charlie Jones as Edwin, Benjamin Tuttlebee as Kio, Robert Nairne as the Preacher.
image via Dresden Pictures