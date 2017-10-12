BioLite FirePit, A Portable Smokeless Wood Burning Device for Cooking Food and Keeping Warm

BioLite has created the BioLite FirePit, a small portable wood burning device that allows you to cook food and then share a warm fire with friends without any of the pesky smoke. BioLite is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.

Across the body of the FirePit we’ve got 51 airjets that inject the fire with oxygen along key locations thanks to the fan located inside the USB-rechargeable orange power pack. This creates a more uniform temperature and mixing of gases inside the fire which dramatically improves combustion.

This means two important things: 1) You get the crackling, the smell, and the feel of a robust wood fire but WITHOUT the smoke and 2) You can actually achieve a warm, roaring fire with LESS wood because you’re burning your original fuel more efficiently. (read more)