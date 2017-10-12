Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

BioLite FirePit, A Portable Smokeless Wood Burning Device for Cooking Food and Keeping Warm

by at on

BioLite FirePit

BioLite has created the BioLite FirePit, a small portable wood burning device that allows you to cook food and then share a warm fire with friends without any of the pesky smoke. BioLite is currently raising funds on Kickstarter to help with production costs.

Across the body of the FirePit we’ve got 51 airjets that inject the fire with oxygen along key locations thanks to the fan located inside the USB-rechargeable orange power pack. This creates a more uniform temperature and mixing of gases inside the fire which dramatically improves combustion.

This means two important things: 1) You get the crackling, the smell, and the feel of a robust wood fire but WITHOUT the smoke and 2) You can actually achieve a warm, roaring fire with LESS wood because you’re burning your original fuel more efficiently. (read more)

BioLite FirePit

A post shared by BioLite (@biolite) on

A post shared by BioLite (@biolite) on

A post shared by BioLite (@biolite) on

A post shared by BioLite (@biolite) on

A post shared by BioLite (@biolite) on

A post shared by BioLite (@biolite) on

submitted via Laughing Squid Tips


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy