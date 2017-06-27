Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Binging With Babish Recreates His Favorite Cocktails From His Favorite Films

by at on

In a spirited episode of the wonderful Binging with Babish series, the unseen host takes the audience on a tour of his favorite film cocktails through alcohol by recreating the iconic drinks from such films as The Big Lebowski (White Russian), Groundhog Day (Sweet Vermouth Rocks), Crazy Stupid Love (Old Fashioned),Thank You For Smoking (Mint Julep), Casino Royale (Gibson) and of course Casablanca (Champagne Cocktail).

Cocktails hold a special place in movies, television, and my heart. Whether it’s Bogie drinking away his problems in a nazi-occupied lounge or The Dude sucking caucasian out of his mustache, the cocktail represents an important milestone in the lexicon of human achievement: making booze taste better so we can get smashed faster.


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.