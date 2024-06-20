A Fascinating Interview With the Musician Behind the Iconic Intro to Michael Jackson’s ‘Billie Jean’

Musician Anthony Marinelli sat down with Bill Wolfer, a longtime musician for Michael Jackson, who created the iconic keyboard intro for the song “Billie Jean”. Wolfer spoke about working with Jackson at Jackson’s home to get the sound just right, as Jackson heard it in his head.

He heard the sound he wanted in his head and nothing would deviate him from that.

Wolfer also shared how the album developed through the cooperation of the whole team, including Quincy Jones and Bruce Swedien.

A rare behind the scenes look at Michael Jackson’s creative process while composing “Billie Jean” all the way through a detailed account of the final recording session at Westlake Studios. We discuss what it was like to work closely with producer Quincy Jones, engineer Bruce Swedien and of course Michael.

Wolfer Also Talked About Working With Stevie Wonder

Bill not only marvels at the awe-inspiring genius of Stevie as a songwriter, singer, and keyboardist but also graciously opens up about the deep emotional connection and joyful camaraderie he shared with Stevie firsthand.