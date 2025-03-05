A Mellow Mashup Combining Queensrÿche’s ‘Jet City Woman’ With ‘I’ll Be Around’ by The Spinners
Remix master Bill McClintock created a mellow mashup featuring the progressive metal Queensrÿche song “Jet City Woman” with the dulcet beat of The Spinners song “I’ll Be Around”. As with his previous mashups, McClintock added an extra lick to pull the whole thing together. This time it was from the Steely Dan song “Do it Again”.
Music used in this mashup: The Spinners – I’ll be Around Queensrÿche – Jet City Woman Steely Dan – Do it Again