Legendary Progressive Rock Drummer Bill Bruford Shares How He Teaches Young Students to Play

The legendary Bill Bruford, who was the drummer of English progressive rock bands including Yes, Genesis, and King Crimson, shared how he teaches young students to play. Using the song “What Can We Do With a Drunken Sailor?” (“The Wheels on the Bus”), Bruford suggests singing and clapping the melody of the song, which can then be transferred to the drum kit in a variety of styles.

There are strong connections between the rhythm of speech and the rhythms we use in music…As soon as possible, and probably before getting a young student to play the standard rock beat, I’d suggest getting him or her singing and clapping the rhythm of the songs melody.