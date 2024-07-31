Personified Big Box Stores Argue About the Best Way to Check Out Customers

Alabama comedian Matt Mitchell, who looks at things from a Southern point of view, amusingly personified various big box stores that were loudly arguing about the best way to have customers pay for goods, whether it be self-checkout, cashier, or subscription-based. In the background, a well-known online giant scowled about being copied, while fending off two new competitors.

Subscriptions continue to creep their way into every part of our lives, including the grocery store. Walmart and Target have plans to capitalize on the trend. Dollar General continues to exist despite their best efforts. Amazon fears losing control of the online market they’ve dominated for so long to two new players.