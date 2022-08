‘Better Call Saul’ Reimagined as a Pixar Style Animation

Video editor Andrew Chaushesku brilliantly reimagined a number of key scenes from the sublime AMC series Better Call Saul as a Pixar style animation using the original soundtrack from the series. This amazing remix spares no detail in capturing the darkly humorous tone of the series in a very familiar and normally loveable format.

Here’s the trailer for the sixth and final season of the series, which ended on August 15, 2022.

via The Awesomer