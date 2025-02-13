American Searches for the Best Croissant in Paris

Food blogger Joshua Weissman, who previously looked for the best pizza in the United States, traveled to France so he could search for the best croissant in Paris. With his friend Adriana Garin of Eating Europe accompanying him as a guide, Weissmann visited a number of bakeries across the city and learned the finer points of croissants in Paris.

Bakers across the world practiced the ancient art of creating the perfect croissant luxurious layers of buttery perfumed dough. Crispy Crunchy dark brown exterior. It’s like a bakery swan song But even after over a 100 Years of making croissants does perfection actually exist? Which brings me here to Paris today. I’m on a mission to visit the most influential bakeries in Paris to find arguably the best croissant in the world.