Devoted Bernese Puppy Loves Taking Blind Chow Chow on Walks

A devoted, quick-growing Bernese Mountain Dog named Willow is a faithful companion who loves to take the leash of Meisha, a beautiful Chow Chow who lost both her eyes to glaucoma, so they can go on walks together

Jessica shared how Meisha adjusted after losing her eyes, and how adopting Willow brought her confidence, comfort, and a best friend for life.

Their human Jessica said that they noticed that Meisha was having difficulty with her eyes, and her subsequent diagnosis led to their removal so that she could live without pain.

Misha was healthy for the first 6 years we had her. And then we just noticed that she wasr ubbing her eyes. She was walking into things. We realized something must be wrong. ….I remember one day she walked into the couch. I just looked at my daughter and it was just tears. We knew she can’t see. We took her back to the vet and we found out that we had to remove her eyes if we wanted her to be pain free.

After Meisha had gotten used to navigating without sight, Jessica’s daughter suggested that they get another dog. It turned out to be the best decision for both them and for Meisha, as the two canines instantly bonded.

One day we dropped Misha’s leash and Willow went and grabbed it. When we walk them, she always wants to grab Misha’s leash. Misha really didn’t need the help, but I think Willow really wanted to give it to her. She’s alwayslooking out for her and doesn’t want to leave her behind.