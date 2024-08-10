Artist Uses a Simple Iron to Press Incredible Portraits Into Tulle Fabric

British artist Benjamin Shine uses a simple iron to strategically press yards of tulle fabric into incredible portrait sculptures that are either attached to clothing or stand by themselves. Shine explains how his family history and his own education in fashion led to this uniquely remarkable medium.

My whole family were in the clothing business. They were garment manufacturers. My great-grandfather was a tailor. I did do a work experience with a fashion company and they put my shirt designs on their range and that was a great boost, you knowm, that age of 15 or 16. And it was only then that I kind of got into discovering what fabric was as a medium and what could be done with it.