Bengal Cat Learns to Surf So He Can Stay Close to His Human

A beautiful Bengal cat named Maverick in San Diego loves his human Nick so much that he learned to surf as a kitten in order to stay close to him. As he grew up, Mavi (as he’s known) also demonstrated a fondness for paddleboarding, snowboarding, and other adventurous experiences. His other human Kayla works with Mavi to teach him a variety of skills.

Maverick follows Dad everywhere — and Kayla and Nick shared how that devotion led him from the beach all the way to the snow!

Mavi has traveled across the United States and Europe with his beloved humans, and he also appeared in the 2021 Netflix show Cat People. The three of them live a very happy life together.