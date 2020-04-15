Machines Integrate Into Living Creatures in Episode Six of the Surreal Animated Series ‘Bendito Machine’

“Bendito Machine VI” is the sixth episode of the beautifully surreal animated series (previously) by Jossie Malis of the animation and design studio Zumbakamera. This particular exploratory episode finds machines that are integrating themselves into the DNA of living creatures, as if on a mission to see if these hybrid creatures can learn to reason and thrive.

Bendito Machine tells the story of simple-minded organisms and their relation with machines. The episodes explores the catastrophic evolution of gentle creatures and its conspicuous bond with technology; a love-hate relationship that offers a nonsensical reflection of who we are: little organisms living like an ant colony, trapped in a state of perpetual dependence, where artifacts set the pace for a glorious future.