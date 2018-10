A nostalgic Leonard Solomon, the incredibly creative instrument builder and musician, performed a wonderfully jovial cover of the classic Looking Glass song “Brandy (You’re a Fine Girl)” on his majestic Bellowphone. The song was released in 1972 and is one of Solomon’s favorites.

“Brandy, you’re a fine girl; what a good wife you would be.” I loved this song when it first hit the charts almost 50 years ago, and I still do.