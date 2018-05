A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on May 8, 2018 at 5:15am PDT

Barcelona artist Nacho Diaz (Naolito) has created a relatable collection of illustrations featuring super cute characters in hilarious before and after situations. Prints of Diaz’s drawings are available to purchase from their website.

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Apr 27, 2018 at 3:18am PDT

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:43am PDT

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Mar 6, 2018 at 7:39am PST

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Sep 12, 2017 at 9:05am PDT

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Jan 9, 2018 at 2:25am PST

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Dec 5, 2017 at 3:38am PST

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Sep 6, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Sep 8, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on May 23, 2018 at 4:38am PDT

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on Nov 30, 2017 at 4:31am PST

A post shared by Nacho Diaz Arjona (@naolito) on May 17, 2018 at 4:36am PDT

via Bored Panda