A Collection of Beer Cans That Look Like They Are Putting On a Smashing Choir Performance

Redditor MarcusProfundus shared a hilarious photo of a collection of beers cans that are lined up and bent over in a way that makes it look like they are putting on a smashing choir performance, with the guidance of “Maestro Jack.”

via reddit

